‘Star Trek’ Star Claims Kevin Spacey Came Onto Him At 14 Years Old

Although Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, fall from his role as Hollywood power player was the the beginning, it certainly isn’t the end. Since, individuals like director James Toback, 72, and former Amazon Studios exec Roy Price, 50, are facing furious criticism over allegations of sexual harassment and rape. The latest accusation comes from Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, 46, who claims Kevin Spacey, 58, came onto him when he was just 14 years old. Anthony and Kevin were both in Broadway shows at the time and he attended a party at the then-26-year-old’s apartment. He says he got bored and went to watch TV in Kevin’s bedroom. Soon he discovered that he and his host were the only ones left in the apartment. Head here to see the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Anthony told BuzzFeed that Kevin “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.” Next he claims the now-acclaimed actor “picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.” The TV star explained that Kevin then tightened his grip on him. “It was a frozen moment,” he shared. “In terms of fight or flight or freeze, I tend to freeze.”

Anthony then explained that he somehow escaped the older thespian’s grip and went to the bathroom. “I was like, ‘What is happening?’” he said. “I saw on the counter next to the sink a picture of him having his arm around a man. So I think on some level I was like, ‘Oh. He’s gay. I guess.’ Then I opened the door, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go home now.’ He followed me to the front door of the apartment, and as I opened the door to leave, he was leaning on the front door[frame]. And he was like, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ I said, ‘Yes, good night,’ and then I did leave.” Absolutely terrifying.

