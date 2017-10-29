Watch

Selena Gomez Reveals BFF Francia Raisa Saved Her Life With Transplant: ‘It Was Life Or Death’

Selena Gomez and her best friend in the world, Francia Raisa, gave an emotional interview to the ‘Today’ show that will air in two parts, starting tomorrow. Selena teased the interview with a clip where she talks about Francia’s amazing kidney donation.

Selena Gomez, 25, is clearly more than grateful to her BFF Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her over the summer. The songstress seems to be so full of love for her friend that she wanted to give a sneak peek of their Today show interview together today. The clip was taken from the emotional sit-down, which will air in two parts on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. In this segment, Sel confesses that Francia is the reason she is still alive today.

“You feel that Francia saved your life,” interviewer Savannah Guthrie says to the “Fetish” singer. “Because she did. That’s, that’s it,” Sel says, looking stone-cold serious. “I guess I got to the point where it was, it was really kind of life or death,” she continues. Wow, we can already tell this is going to be one powerful Q & A. It’s amazing that Selena feels comfortable opening up about this. But clearly she has the support of one amazing friend. Click here to see pics of Selena’s Fall 2017 styles.

In the first preview the Today show aired, Selena was crying while talking about her life-saving kidney transplant. “My kidneys were just done. That was it,” Selena tells  in the clip. “And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day, when I came home when I found out, and she volunteered and did it.” Selena first revealed the kidney donation in September in an Instagram post. She told fans that her lupus diagnosis had sent her kidneys into failure, and spoke out for the first time on the secret procedure she underwent. “‘I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon, my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” she wrote at the time.

