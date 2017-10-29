Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein Offered $1 Million To Keep Quiet About Rape Allegations

So brave. Rose McGowan just revealed that Harvey Weinstein recently offered her $1 million if she would stop claiming that he raped her in the ’90s. Here’s her response.

Rose McGowan, who alleges that Harvey Weinstein, 65, raped her and has led the charge against other alleged sexual predators in Hollywood, has come forward to share another shocking allegation — that the disgraced movie mogul recently tried to quiet her by paying her $1 million! The revelation came in a new interview she did with The New York Times in which she detailed the offer and the disturbing circumstances. “I had all these people I’m paying telling me to take it so that I could fund my art,” she shared. “I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three. But I was like, ‘Ew, gross, you’re disgusting, I don’t want your money, that would make me feel disgusting.’” Head here to look back at more women who claim to have been victimized by Weinstein.

She said that after the initial stories broke that led to the avalanche of allegations against the former Weinstein Company exec, she told her lawyer to end negotiations. The actress did reach a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after she alleges he raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, according to The Daily Beast. Rose spoke at the Women’s Convention in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 27 during which she offered a fiery commentary on the sexual mistreatment of women in the film industry. “People who have a platform have an obligation, otherwise get the f**k off,” she told the roaring crowd, encouraging “Fighting for survivors of sexual assault in the age of Betsy DeVos… I’ve had monsters in my life try to eradicate me from the planet, but I will not go.”

This past week, more women have come forward share their own personal stories of alleged sexual misconduct from Weinstein. Among them is actress Annabella Sciorra, 57, who claims to have been raped by the filmmaker in her own home in the early ’90s.

