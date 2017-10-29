Prince Harry Training Meghan Markle How To Act Like A Royal As Engagement Rumors Swirl

Prince Harry is training girlfriend Meghan Markle how to act, walk, and eat like a royal as reports of a soon-to-be engagement continue to make waves. Find out how he’s preparing her for his lifestyle here!

Will we hear wedding bells soon?! Prince Harry, 33, is training his longtime girlfriend, Meghan Markle, 36, how to be a royal by showing her the proper way to walk, talk, and act as they reportedly get ready to head down the aisle, according to the New York Post. After British news outlets revealed that the Suits actress was recently introduced to Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, there’s been a lot of speculation that a royal wedding could happen sooner than we think. See some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s cutest moments here!

If Meghan does indeed decide to marry Prince Harry, there’s no doubt that her lifestyle would completely change, so it’s not surprising that she would be learning the rituals necessary to enter married life as a royal. Certain mannerisms would be expected of her such as a curtsy when addressing the queen and even a simple classy smile and wave when making public appearances. Already being in the public eye with a career in Hollywood definitely gives Meghan some of the experience she may need to get ready for the public life of a royal.

All eyes have been on the adorable couple since they started dating and there’s been a lot of anticipation and excitement about their future. They have been pretty private about displaying affection in public, but at the Invictus Games, the charming prince wasn’t afraid to give his love a sweet kiss on the cheek. They seem smitten with each other which makes them even more endearing and we can’t help but root for the dashing lovebirds!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about the idea of Meghan and Prince Harry getting engaged? Tell us your thoughts here!