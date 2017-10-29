Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Slay As Madonna & Michael Jackson In Epic Couple’s Costume

Who says you can’t crush a couple’s costume with your sibling? Kourtney and Kim Kardashian looked absolutely amazing dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson from the 1991 Oscars last night. See them crush Halloween, sister style, right here.

Look out, Heidi Klum, 44! Kim Kardashian, 37, is gunning for your title as the Queen of Halloween. The mother of two has thrown on a parade of amazing costumes over the past couple days and we’ve loved them all. However, after seeing the get-up she coordinated with big sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, last night, we’re not sure she will ever beat it — that’s a good thing. The famous siblings rocked an epic couple’s costume in which Kimmy dressed up as Madonna and Kourt as Michael Jackson from their famous date to the 1991 Academy Awards. Kim announced via Twitter she was honoring “icons” this Halloween, and these two costumes clearly fall into that category.

Kim looked like a total knockout in her stunning white dress, fur coat and old Hollywood glam, blonde hairdo. Kourt was adorable as the King of Pop with a his signature wavy hairdo, white jacket, black leather pants and gloves. The sisters struck a pose for Kim’s Snapchat followers and totally channeled their icons’ personalities. Kim even shared a photo of their “inspiration” for the evening. Spot on, girls! While these costumes were amazing, they are only two out of Kim’s THREE so far.

So far, she and her BFF Jonathan Cheban, 43, dressed up as the legendary couple Sonny and Cher from the 1970s and totally crushed the Halloween party they attended! Then, Kim threw on a bedazzled bra, sexy choker and amazing eye makeup and turned into the iconic singer Aaliyah (and suffered a little nip slip!). It’s not even officially Halloween yet, so we don’t know what Kim still has up her sleeve!

