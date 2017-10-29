Kim Kardashian Slams Scott Disick & Bella Thorne: ‘They Looked So Desperate’ In Cannes

On this week’s episode of ‘KUWTK,’ the Kardashians called out Scott Disick for parading other women around Cannes to make Kourtney jealous — and Kim had some VERY harsh thoughts about it!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, finally went public with her man, Younes Bendjima, 24, on the Oct. 29 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and obviously, Scott Disick, 34, was not happy about it. The episode was filmed back in May, when the exes were both heading to the Cannes Film Festival (Kourt went with Younes, Kendall Jenner, 21, and other friends, while Scott went with Bella Thorne). We saw the photos of both groups at the time, but now, we finally got a chance to see what went down behind the scenes — and how the Kardashians reacted to Scott parading the much younger Bella, 20, around France.

“[Scott and Bella] looked so desperate at the airport,” Kim Kardashian, 37, ranted, while FaceTiming with Kendall. “Like, who goes to LAX together? It’s not a good look for Scott at all.” Kendall responded, “He thinks it is! I was like, are you nuts?! Are you not well?! He was like, I’m doing it to make Kourtney mad.” In a confessional, Khloe Kardashian, 33, slammed Scott as “malicious” and “ridiculous,” and pointed out that Kourt was simply going away to have a good time, while Scott’s trip was obviously calculated.

Earlier in the episode, Scott freaked out on Kourtney when he found out she and Younes were going to Cannes together, and she explained to her sisters that he even “threatened” her, telling her to “watch your back” on the trip. To explain himself, Scott said in a confessional, “I think I got kind of defensive and said, Okay, great, if you’re gonna be in Cannes with another guy, like, haaaave fun. But just know that it’s probably not going to be that fun if you run into me and my friends. But the fact of the matter is…she’s allowed to live her life. She’s a single girl, and obviously, we all know I do what I want, so she should be able to do what she wants.”

Of course, since this was filmed months ago, we now know that Bella wound up ditching Scott in Cannes because he “partied” too hard for her. He stayed in Europe, though, and was photographed with various other women over the next several days. Now, he’s dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie, while Kourt and Younes’ relationship is still going strong.

