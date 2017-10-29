Kim Kardashian: Fans Accuse Her Of Racism After Dressing Up As Aaliyah For Halloween

Kim Kardashian stepped out dressed in costume as the late Aaliyah in Los Angeles on Oct. 28 and followers on Twitter are now labeling her as a racist. Find out the shocking things they’re saying here!

Woah! Kim Kardashian, 37, paid tribute to the late R&B singer Aaliyah by impressively dressing up as her for a Halloween bash on Oct. 28 but fans on Twitter are strongly criticizing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for doing so and even labeling her a racist. Kim chose the same outfit the singer wore in her music video for the song, “Are You That Somebody?” After she posted a short video flaunting the costume, fans didn’t hesitate to respond with their harsh opinions. Some asked why she thought it was appropriate to dress up like a black woman deeming her a “racist” while others saw her costume as a way of trying too hard and betting that she couldn’t even name more than one Aaliyah song. See other celebrity Halloween costumes here!

Kim caused further criticism when she had an accidental nipple slip in the video she posted. Oops! Though she didn’t seem to notice it and hasn’t commented on it since posting, many of her followers took it upon themselves to point it out. With constantly being in the public eye, it’s safe to say that Kim has had her fair share of humiliations, and this Halloween proved to be no different!

This is the third costume of a musical legend for Kim this year. One of her iconic costumes was Cher in a 1970’s style yellow dress. She also dressed up as Madonna in a white fur coat and blonde wig while joining sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who dressed up as an equally impressive Michael Jackson. It’s good to see the sisters having a fun holiday and as always, we love seeing the incredible costumes every year!

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok… 🙄 — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

Because when anyone else dresses as a diff culture than their own it's considered racist and cultural appropriation. — Ashley Donohue (@Ash_Baaash) October 29, 2017

I will give u this. Adding the music was too much & didmake it come off as forced lol I'll give u that. — 🌱🐛 (@SadDad_420) October 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian’s dressing as Aaliyah for Halloween.. not impressed and I could see her nipple. pic.twitter.com/w5A5NAsCIO — Stephanie N Sauer (@Sauerissweet) October 29, 2017

.@KimKardashian ~ Completely revolting and distasteful, not to mention your nipple is exposed. — ☀️Tuesday☀️ (@TuesdayTells) October 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s Aaliyah costume? We want to read your opinions!