Kathy Griffin Spoofs Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ Music Video — Slamming Andy Cohen?

Kathy Griffin, 56, posted a funny spoof of Taylor Swift‘s music video for her song, “Look What You Made Me Do” on Instagram to promote her comedy tour, but is the video also calling out her current drama with Andy Cohen?! In the video, Kathy’s head can be seen on Taylor’s body singing the lyrics with a deeper computerized voice and slightly changing the lyrics to incorporate her upcoming Laugh Your Head Off world tour. Just like reports that say the song is a jab at Taylor’s haters, many are speculating that Kathy’s version is a jab at Andy and their current drama. Check out some of Kathy’s most memorable photos here!

Andy and Kathy made headlines when Kathy called out the Watch What Happens Live host after he said he didn’t know who she was when TMZ asked him about her during an interview at LAX. She publicly said Andy lied about not knowing her since he had been her boss for years at Bravo and that he also treated her “like a dog.” She went on to bravely say he was jealous of her and allegedly offered her cocaine before her interviews on his show. Andy took to Twitter to respond to her accusations by saying that everything the comedian said is completely false and fabricated.

We can’t say for sure if Kathy’s recent video spoof is also about Andy, but the outspoken star definitely isn’t afraid to state her opinions. Perhaps we’ll just have to wait and see if she comments further on the highly publicized feud.

