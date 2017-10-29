What is going on between these two!? It turns out that Justin Bieber and his ex Selena Gomez headed to church together after their cute breakfast hangout! Here’s all the juicy details!

OMG! Now we’re learning that, after Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, had breakfast together on Sunday, Oct. 29, the pair headed to church together as well! According to a Selena fan account, Justin and Sel attended Zoe Church in LA. During the service, E! News is reporting that they sat with the pastor, Chad Veach. Devoted fans know that the former couple have a longstanding relationship with Chad, who is also a preacher at Hillsong Church, a prominent religious institution in New York. A short clip has even surfaced showing Bieber sitting the front row at the service! Head here to take a look back at Justin and Selena’s picture-perfect relationship.

This is the pop duo’s 3rd hangout in recent days, which naturally has fans desperate to know if there might still be a spark between them! Exactly a week ago today, Justin reportedly hung out at Selena’s house with her and some of her friends. It’s been reported that since Selena had here kidney transplant over the summer she’s decided not to hold onto any old grudges. That might explain her willingness to befriend Justin again. But how does Sel’s current boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, feel about these 2 spending so much time together?

“Justin has been in constant contact with Selena and they have a great, friendly relationship,” a source previously told E! News. The insider added that while she’s enjoying restarting her friendship with Justin, she’s being careful not to get too close out of respect for her BF. “She is trying to not overdo it with seeing him, as she doesn’t want to upset Abel [Tesfaye].” We’re betting we’ll be catching these 2 together again soon!

[Video]: Selena Gomez seen with Justin Bieber at Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California today! pic.twitter.com/AR4xLtvyZx — LifeWithSelG™ Media (@LWSGMedia) October 29, 2017

