Jelena times three! Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, were seen spending time together-this time just the two of them- while having breakfast in Westlake Village on Oct. 29. CHECK OUT THE PIC HERE! The former couple were casually chatting while enjoying their food at a cafe and we are freaking out! This is the third time within a couple of weeks that the duo was seen spending quality time together while Selena’s current beau, The Weeknd, 27, is on tour. Could this be the beginning of a rekindled romance?! See some of Justin and Selena’s cutest relationship moments here!

Justin hung out at Selena’s house with friends exactly a week ago last Sunday and fans couldn’t believe it. This most recent outing is just solidifying that if nothing else, at least a friendship is brewing between the two. It’s been reported that ever since Selena had an emergency kidney transplant due to battling lupus, she’s decided to not take life for granted and make amends with old friends and it looks like Justin has been supporting her every step of the way! We’re not sure what will make of this or what The Weeknd thinks as of now, but we’re definitely keeping our eyes open to see if Justin and Selena will be seen a fourth time. Stay tuned!

