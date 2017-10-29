Kylie Jenner: Why Caitlyn Had A Change Of Heart And Is Now ‘Embracing’ Her Pregnancy

Reports hit that Kylie Jenner is carrying her first child last month and we heard Caitlyn Jenner was totally taken aback by the news. Now an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Cait is adjusting well.

It’s always big news for any parent to learn they are going to have a grandchild. However, it may be bigger news when the pregnancy comes completely out of left field. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that’s exactly what happened when Caitlyn Jenner, 68, found out about her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, alleged pregnancy. News of Ky’s pregnancy broke last month and at the time, an insider told us Cait was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the news. Now we hear Kris Jenner‘s, 61, ex is warming up to the idea.

“Caitlyn was shocked by Kylie’s pregnancy at first, but she very quickly came around and has been extremely supportive,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells us. “She checks in on Kylie all the time. She wants to be in Kylie’s life as much as she will allow it. She’s already bought baby gifts for her next grandchild, she’s excited. She would have preferred that Kylie had waited until she was older, but this is the way things are and Caitlyn’s embracing it.” Click here to see pics of Ky’s alleged pregnancy.

Honestly, the news of Ky’s alleged pregnancy — which came just before reports that her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also carrying her first child — was a shock to many fans. So we wouldn’t have been surprised to hear it was definitely surprising for her parent. But, it sounds like Cait is on board now. That’s a good thing too, seeing as Kylie is reportedly over-the-moon about having beau Travis Scott‘s, 25, baby girl!

