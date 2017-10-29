Ewan McGregor’s Wife ‘Furious’ Over Cheating Rumors After Inviting Mary Elizabeth To Dinner

Ewan McGregor’s wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, is reportedly ‘furious’ to hear he may have cheated with co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as she had hosted the actress at their home before their break-up!

, 46, and his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32, are allegedly seeing each other amid reports that he and his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, 51, split in the spring. Sources say that Eve isn’t taking the new relationship well, with her fearing that Mary Elizabeth had a “teenage crush” on her hubby before they started their alleged affair. on him before they embarked on their alleged affair. After pics recently emerged of the co-stars kissing at a British eatery and hanging near Ewan’s London home, sources say that Eve has been trying to remain “dignified” about the whole thing. However, an insider also says that Eve is “furious” over the cheating rumors after having the actress over to their house.

“She is doing her best to handle it with dignity,” a source told The Sun. “But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I’m sure a lot of people did but they didn’t go and have an affair with him.” A source close to the family says that Eve invited the actress to the family’s Los Angeles home to meet their four daughters. “Mary went to the house once and met Eve and the kids over dinner,” the said. “She was very cordial. It seemed logical she should get to know Ewan and the family.” Click here to see pics of Mary Elizabeth.

Eve has been spotted without her wedding band recently. She and Ewan reportedly split in May, the same month that Mary Elizabeth announced her split from husband Riley Stearns.

