Whoa! Courtney Stodden just shared some completely nude images from one of the strangest (and hottest) photo shoots we’ve ever seen! Take a peek at the pics right here!

Let’s face it, whether you love or loathe Courtney Stodden you’re going to check out her latest snap? Why? Because, despite her sometimes ridiculous, sometimes tragic past, she’s got a stunning figure and the confidence to show it off! Of course, this has led to some pretty outlandish photos and videos in the past! Remember when she basically gave a Bernie Sanders impersonator a lap dance? We certainly do! Now, the media maven is once again taking to Instagram to share some sizzling nude selfies…on a tractor? Head here for tons more sexy images of the Insta Queen!

In the pics, Courtney playfully poses on the farming equipment wearing absolutely nothing! She does carefully cover herself with her hands and what appears to be a sweater, but the images are no less breathtaking! “Working on the tractor,” she captioned one of the titillating pics. So, although striking, we’re still totally confused by these snap! We’d like to think that she and her cohort stumbled upon a tractor in the night and Courtney immediately got naked for some pics, but that’s just a guess!

As we previously reported earlier in the year, Courtney revealed that, following her tragic miscarriage, she became dependent on some medications. “I was suppressing my emotions and finding distractions, partying with friends and having a different persona,” she explained to the Daily Mail in May. “Right now I’m trying to dig myself out of that hole,” she added. “I want some sense of normalcy now. I don’t know if I’m coping in the most healthy way. I’m partying too hard probably. I have been taking anti-anxiety mediation, otherwise I feel like I’m going to jump out the window.” Hopefully her circumstances have improved in the following months.

Workin' on the tractor 😽 #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Tractor Queen #blonde #nude A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

