Claire Foy Speaks Out After Adam Sandler Put His Hand On Her Knee In Awkward Interview

The stunning actress Claire Foy is offering her side of the story as fans angrily react to Adam Sandler putting his hand on her thigh during ‘The Graham Norton Show’! Here’s what she had to say!

Adam Sandler, 51, found himself in a media firestorm after the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show aired in which he playfully put his hand on actress Claire Foy‘s knee. Then he did it again! In no time, countless individuals took to social media to slam the comedian for his behavior! The timing of this incident is especially important with dozens of women coming forward to share stories of sexually inappropriate behavior they allegedly faced from movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 65. Now, Claire is sharing her response to the enormous backlash against Adam. Head here for to see the women who have come forward with allegations against Weinstein.

Claire was not offended by Adam touching her knee, a representative for the actress shared. “We don’t believe anything was intended by Adam’s gesture and it has caused no offense to Claire,” the rep said. Adam, star of the new film The Meyerowitz Stories, has also released a statement via a rep in response to the blowback. They called his hand on her thigh a “friendly gesture” and that the fiery response from fans has blown the incident “out of proportion.”

The circumstances of the awkward moment are made all the worse by the fact that Cara Delevingne, 25, and Emma Thompson, 58, were the other two guests on the show. Both women have been extremely outspoken in their rebuke of Weinstein’s behavior in the past. Cara even shared her own disturbing experience with the producer.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Do you like Claire’s response or do you feel she should be more upset with Adam?! Let us know below!