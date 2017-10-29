Demi Lovato & More Stars Slay As Selena Quintanilla For Halloween — See Pics Of Epic Tributes

Singer Selena Quintanilla was such a force to be reckoned with that fans are honoring her over 20 years after her tragic passing. See stars like Demi Lovato, America Ferrera and more rockin’ Selena costumes for Halloween.

Demi Lovato, 25, picked one heck of a Halloween costume this year. The songstress decided to honor a true legend last night when she transformed herself into the late singer Selena Quintanilla. Demi rocked a perfect replica of the “Como la Flor” songstress’ iconic purple jumpsuit while posing for a slew of pics for her Snapchat followers. The former Disney star was headed to a Halloween party where she obviously killed it! This was definitely the outfit for Demi, who has the perfect curves to show it off. However, she’s not the only celeb who can play a convincing Selena.

In the gallery above you will see pics of stars who have slayed as Selena for Halloween over the years. The late singer who was shot to death in 1995 by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, seems to be a popular choice for truly die-hard fans. You can see pics of celebs like America Ferrera, 33, Keke Palmer, 24, Nicole Williams, 31, and Chris Brown‘s 3-year-old daughter Royalty crushing it as Sel. This is definitely one of the best costumes you can pick if you are honoring a legend, something lots of celebs like to try to do when it comes time to pick a look for the big night. Click here to see pics of 2017 celebrity Halloween costumes.

We can’t wait to see what other famous stars choose to don Selena costumes. Hopefully they will do their best to pay tribute to the icon in a fun way.

