Beyonce, Neil Patrick Harris & More Celeb Parents Who Dress Up With Their Kids For Halloween

Our favorite celebrity parents love to dress up with their adorable kids for Halloween. These stars go all out for their little ones, too. Check out all the cutest family Halloween photos from over the years!

Halloween is like the Oscars of holidays to celebrities. Every year, stars love to show off so many costumes in honor of All Hallow’s Eve. Most of these celebs have families and are determined to make sure their little ones have such a good time getting all dressed up for Halloween. We love them for it. Who doesn’t want to see adorable photos of celebs with their families?!

For the past few years, Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, have collaborated with their daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, for epic family costumes. Beyonce and Blue dressed up as Janet, 51, and Michael Jackson in 2014. The next year, JAY-Z joined on the fun with Bey and Blue for an iconic Coming To America-themed look. The Carter family is always so creative and fun with their costume choices. In 2016, Beyonce and Jay were Barbie and Ken, while Blue was bedazzled out in Barbie gear. We can’t wait to see how Bey and Jay incorporate the twins into their Halloween look!

Let’s be honest, Neil Patrick Harris, 44, and David Burtka, 42, rule Halloween every single year. They always have the best family Halloween costumes. Who can forget when the family dressed up as Star Wars characters? What about when they were all characters from The Wizard of Oz? This celebrity family always goes out for Halloween, and we’ll be forever grateful for it.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, loves a good family Halloween costume as well. Every year, we always look forward to how Kourt will dress up Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 2. From superheroes to Avengers to Power Rangers, Kourtney is game for anything her kids want to dress up as. Take a look at more of the best celebrity family Halloween costumes in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity family costume is your favorite? Let us know!