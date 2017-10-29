Blac Chyna Drops Jaws In Sexy Sheer Ensemble With Bejeweled Mask As Rob Remains MIA

Ooh la la! Blac Chyna took to social media to show off her super hot sheer costume with a mysterious mask at a fun Halloween bash. See the sizzling pics here!

Blac Chyna, 29, took to Snapchat to flaunt her curvy figure in a sheer costume that included a tight short skirt and matching barely there top accompanied by a sexy black masquerade mask while having fun at a Halloween bash on the night of Oct. 28. The mom of two wasn’t shy about putting her cleavage on full display as she danced for the camera in the glittering number and looked to be having the time of her life. See some other sexy celebrity Halloween costumes here!

Blac’s been publicly going through a dramatic court battle with ex Rob Kardashian, 30, in which she is suing his whole family for lost income and endorsement deals after the second season of her E! reality series, Rob and Chyna, was cancelled. The former exotic dancer claims that there was an agreement the show would continue and it would showcase how she would co-parent daughter, Dream, with Rob, but the Kardashian clan ruined her chances after publicly bashing her online. Despite the troubles, she appeared to have a great time at the party and continued to display her fun loving public self.

The former couple made major headlines a few months ago after Rob took to social media to post a very public rant dissing Blac and how she did him wrong. Since then, there’s been numerous reports with disturbing details about their tumultuous relationship and it’s led many to speculate whether they will be able to find a common ground to raise Dream in the best way possible.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Blac’s sexy Halloween costume? Tell us your opinions here!