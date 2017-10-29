Ariel Winter Flashes Major Skin & Bare Butt In Sexy Cut-Out ‘Fifth Element’ Costume

Sexy lady! Ariel Winter showed off her bare butt and a whole lot of skin in a ‘Fifth Element” costume while out with Levi Meaden. See the hot pics here!

Ariel Winter, 19, continue her even filled Halloween weekend on Oct. 28 when she attended Glee star, Matthew Morrison‘s 7th annual party in Hollywood with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, while wearing a very racy Fifth Element inspired costume. The pair dressed up as the characters, Leelo and Korben Dallas from the film and looked hotter than ever. Ariel flaunted her figure in a white cut-out piece with a bright orange shoulder-length wig while Levi sported Bruce Willis‘ 1997 version of the Korben role in the film. They looked smitten and confident walking into the party, holding hands and staying close as they often do in public. See some of Ariel’s sexiest Halloween costumes here!

Ariel and Levi recently moved in together and have been seen enjoying some fun, quality time around town. On Oct. 27, they attended their first Halloween bash dressed up in darker skeleton costumes. The Modern Family star is on a break from filming her popular series, so spending time with her hunky beau has taken priority.

Ariel is not shy when it comes to showing off her body. She’s known to flaunt what she’s got in various form fitting outfits and likes to show off a lot of skin. Whether it’s an amazing cocktail dress or a pair of denim shorts and a t-shirt, she wears it well. Although she’s had to deal with some criticism for her brave wardrobe choices, she doesn’t let it get her down and has often spoken out in favor of being comfortable with her body and wanting to inspire others to do the same.

