Adam Sandler Sparks Outrage By Awkwardly Touching Claire Foy’s Knee During Interview

Adam Sandler and Claire Foy appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Oct. 27 and their encounter left fans very uncomfortable — on Claire’s behalf, that is. Adam appeared to touch the actress’ knee multiple times, much to her chagrin.

Fans thought Adam Sandler, 51, got a little too close for comfort with Claire Foy, 33, during a British talk show on Oct. 27. Adam was criticized by fans on Twitter for touching the Crown star’s knee repeatedly during the interview, which made Claire look uncomfortable. It appears that she tries to pat his hand away at one point. But Adam, seemingly not noticing Claire’s discomfort with the situation, puts it back. The whole thing is super awkward to watch, as it doesn’t look like Adam, a married father of two, knows he’s upsetting Claire.

Emma Thompson, 58, who was also a guest on the show that day and is Adam’s co-star in the new Netflix movie The Meyerwitz Stories, appeared to notice the awkward situation happening in front of her. The British actress, who has spoken out throughout the recent string of sexual harassment and assault allegations posed against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, looks like she’s glaring at Adam in disapproval during the interview. She has called Harvey a “predator” and noted his behavior is “endemic” in Hollywood. Things got even more awkward when he touched Emma’s knee. Yikes. Click here to see pics of the actresses who have worked with Harvey.

Many of the actors fans took to Twitter to comment on the weird situation. “Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy’s knee for no reason, she put his hand back, he then does it again, she looked rightly p***** off,” one tweeted. “Felt very uncomfortable watching Adam repeatedly put his unwanted hand on the knee of Claire Foy,” another wrote. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for both Claire and Adam for comment, but did not hear back at the time of posting.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Adam’s behavior? Was it inappropriate? Let us know below!