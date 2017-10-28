Manchester United Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

After suffering a shocking loss in the Premier League, Manchester United looks to rebound when they take on Tottenham Hotspur. This game is set for 7:30 AM ET so kick off the day with some soccer.

In the blink of an eye, everything can change in the Premier League. While Manchester United had fallen behind Manchester City in the standings, after suffering a surprising defeat at the hands of Huddersfield, United now find the gap between them and first place growing by leaps and bounds. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur is busy breathing down their neck. One of these teams could leave Old Trafford with a win and one step closer to the top of the table. Who will it be?

Man City remains the only undefeated team in the Premier League, thanks to Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre. The two Huddersfield Town players led their team (that wasn’t even playing in the EPL last season) to a 2-1 win over United on Oct. 21. However, one man saw this upset coming from a mile away: Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho. After seeing the team practice on Oct. 20, he had a grim prediction. “We are going to lose matches and I can imagine we are going to have even more criticism than we have now,” he said, per The Sun. Following the defeat, he reportedly flipped out in the dressing room for the first time since taking on the role as coach.

“The team that started with emotion, aggression, intensity, desire, that played the game of their lives was the team that won,” he reportedly said, adding that no players were safe following that defeat. That means anyone expecting to start will lose their spot to someone willing to get the job. Damn, Jose. As scary as that was, the speech seemed to motivate the team enough that they pulled off a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the EFL Cup Round of 16. Can the Reds keep the momentum going when they meet the Spurs, or will they suffer a second consecutive loss?

