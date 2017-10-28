Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream — Watch MLB’s World Series Game 4

Play ball. The Houston Astros are hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 4 of Major League Baseball’s 2017 World Series on Oct. 28th at 8pm EST. Watch every home run in this exciting matchup online via live stream right here!

This is incredible. The Houston Astros have a chance to upset the best team in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the National League Champions at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas during game 4 of the World Series. This series has been all about pitching and incredible hitting. Game 2 saw a record-breaking 8 home runs in 11 innings and with pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander, these teams are stacked with the best arms in baseball. Game 4 will feature Alex Wood on the mound for the Dodgers and Charlie Morton will be pitching for the Astros. Both teams need this big win so be sure not to miss a single moment of action and watch every pitch online here. WATCH Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream Via FOX Sports.

Let’s take a closer look at the pitching duel in this game 4. Alex is a 26 year-old leftie with 4 years in the bigs. His 2017 postseason ERA is 5.79 after he got blown up in 4 innings against the Chicago Cubs in the Dodgers only loss in the NLCS. Alex is backed up by the best bullpen in the majors so if he can put together a few scoreless innings his team should do OK. Charlie a 33 year-old, rightie with 9 years in the majors. He changes speed well and can paint the corners when he gets locked in. But if he gets rattled early, watch for his postseason ERA of 6.23 to go even higher.

The Dodgers with Justin Turner and the Astros with José Altuve, have the best bats in baseball. With both teams at the end of their rotations, expect this game 4 to be an exciting, long, high-scoring war. Grab a cool beverage, cook up a few dogs and enjoy October baseball folks, cause this game is better than trick or treating for sure!

Game 2 set records for most homers in a #WorldSeries contest (8) and most extra-inning homers (5) in any game – regular season or #postseason. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Can the Dodgers get the win on the road or will the Houston Astros win in front of the home crowd? Let us know what you think the final score of this one will be.