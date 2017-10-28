Athletic Bilbao Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The Exciting La Liga Match Online

Barcelona continues to dominate La Liga and Lionel Messi’s crew look to get another win under their belt when they face Athletic Bilbao. The game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Nine games into La Liga and Barcelona remains undefeated. The Blaugrana sit on top of the table with 25 points, a good game-and-a-half over their nearest competitor, Valencia. Barca’s archrivals, Real Madrid, are making their way up the rankings, clawing their way to third place after suffering a pair of uncharacteristic losses in this early part of the season. While things are looking good for Lionel Messi, 30, and the rest of FCB, they better not sleep on Athletic Bilbabo. Though Los Leones are only in 11th, the Basque side could arguably hand Barcelona their first loss of the season here.

Messi’s back in action for the first time since losing at the FIFA Best Awards on Oct. 23. The Argentinean star lost the Best Male Player in the World to his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, as the Real star took home the award for the second year in a row. “I don’t compete with Leo. He is a player who is competing with me in the same era,” Ronaldo said afterward, per ESPNFC. “He won five times. I’ve won five times too. Individual awards as the best player in the world. …But at this moment in time, I have to enjoy this because you never know what will happen next.” As for his Leo rivalry, Ronaldo said “it hasn’t finished yet. It is just starting.”

While Messi didn’t win the award, he did get to meet Sir Patrick Stewart, 77. So, there’s that. In fact, he got a selfie with the Star Trek: The Next Generation icon. “I met a God tonight,” Patrick tweeted. Wow. Having Patrick Stewart call you a divine force? Maybe that’s even better than any physical award? Probably not, but it’s nice to know that Professor X pulls for the Blaugrana.

