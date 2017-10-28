Teddy Geiger Thanks Friends For ‘So Much Love’ After Announcing Transition

Aww! Earlier today, Oct. 27, singer Teddy Geiger revealed to the word that he is transitioning to a woman. His announcement was met with a wave of love and support! Check out his response!

As you’ve probably heard, earlier on Friday, Oct. 27, singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger announced that he’s going transition to a woman in the coming days. In no time, he was met with an outpouring of love and support on social media from friends and fans for deciding to share such a huge decision. Now, Teddy has decided to take to social media again to share his response to all the support! “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends,” he captioned a happy of himself nestled in bed along with tons of heart emojis! Love it! Check out pics of Teddy right here!

It all began with a fan asking why Teddy looks so different in recent days. That’s when he took the opportunity to shares his big news! “Okay…because you asked nicely…I am transitioning,” he shared. “I started talking about it with a couple of close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all ya’ll. So here goes. Love it or hate it, this is who I’ve been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

His message was immediately met with one touching and encouraging message after another! “Well done to people like you who are not afraid and love themselves for who they may be,” one individual wrote. “Congratulations @ Teddygeiger welcome to the sisterhood of the traveling transgender women of the world # foryouiwill stand taller today,” YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous shared, referencing Teddy’s hit song. We’re definitely feeling the love too!

