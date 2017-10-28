19 Iconic Taylor Swift Looks That Would Make The Perfect Halloween Costume

Halloween is quickly approaching, and if you don’t have a costume for this year yet, we have a few ideas for you — and they’re all based off Taylor Swift’s past looks!

Taylor Swift, 27, reprised several of her old looks in her video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” while also dressing in a number of new now-iconic ensembles, and it’s served as the perfect inspiration for Halloween 2017! Interestingly enough, a bunch of the HollywoodLife.com staff members actually dressed as different versions of Taylor at our holiday party on Oct. 26 — and it was SUCH a fun costume (check it out here). Whether you’re going as one of the ‘new’ Taylors, or channeling one of her OG personas, like the country girl or Fearless tour Taylor, you and your squad will look amazing…and get the perfect Instagram pic, of course.

Some of our favorite “Look What You Made Me Do” looks are the “Reputation” Taylor, from when she stands on the top of a pyramid and all her old personas fall away, and the “Formation” dancing Taylor, from the scene of the vid where she breaks down into a choreographed dance segment and absolutely SLAYS. Then, there are some of the classics, like the “Junior Jewels” Taylor from the “You Belong With Me” video (make sure to write your own squad members names on the shirt!) or the “22” Taylor. Click through the gallery above to check out some other looks you can recreate in time for Halloween!

Of course, Tay has had a number of other iconic looks besides just these, so there are plenty to choose from, and lots of chances to get as creative or simple as you’d like. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

HollywoodLifers, will you be dressing up as a Taylor for Halloween!?