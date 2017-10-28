Calling all zombies, skeletons, and goblins — it’s Halloween time! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariel Winter, and MORE are celebrating this spooky holiday in their sexiest costumes ever!

The season 2 premiere of Stranger Things can only mean one thing — it’s HALLOWEEN! There are two types of girls who walk the streets on this spooky holiday, ones who dress sexy, and ones who dress silly. In typical HollywoodLife.com fashion, we’re rounding up the best Halloween costumes from 2017. In fact, some celebrities are actually celebrating a little early this year. Dressed in a yellow, sequined dress, Kim Kardashian revealed her Halloween costume on social media on Oct. 27. Can anyone guess who she’s portraying? Anyone? No? It’s only her idol — Cher!

The Queen Of Halloween, Ariel Winter, also celebrated early with boyfriend Levi Meaden. The loved-up duo hit the town in matching skeleton costumes. But the Modern Family actress wasn’t no ordinary skeleton — she was a SEXY one! Ariel rocked a skin-tight body suits with white bones painted on it, fishnet stockings, and knee-high leather boots. Celebrating Halloween in a city like LA is so perfect because the temperature barely drops all year round. Ever year, the Clooney’s host a Halloween party that partners with their Tequila Casamigos company, so it’s only natural that Amal Clooney would dress to impress for the occasion. And no, she didn’t dress up as a lawyer. She was the coolest, raddest 70’s chick!

Then we have Charlotte McKinney who dressed as a sultry Bond girl, Kim Zolciak stunned in a Playboy bunny costume, NeNe Leaks was a freakin’ COCKROACH (a hilarious nod to her feud with Kim), Rita Ora was Poison Ivy, Paris Hilton was herself (AKA a princess), and Jaime King‘s entire family dressed up in matching Power Ranger outfits. See — these Halloween costumes are all over the place!

HollywoodLifers, which Halloween costume so far is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section!