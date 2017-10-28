Is Offset’s Baby Mama Jealous Over His Engagement To Cardi B? See Her Shady Message

Uh-oh! Offset’s baby mama Oriel Jamie just congratulated him and Cardi B on their engagement with a tea-spilling post! Check out what she had to say right here!

Unless you live under a rock somewhere, we’re betting you’ve heard that Cardi B and Migos’ Offset, both 25, just got engaged! It happened while she was in the middle of a performance at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on Oct. 27! He got down on one knee and she said yes! As you can imagine, fans of the pair have been losing their minds ever since! However, not everyone is so thrilled that Offset is going to be getting hitched! His son’s mother Oriel Jamie just posted a snarky response the engagement news! Head here for loads more photos of Cardi doing her thing!

“Congrats to my son daddy and his step mother mother whom he have yet to meet. hopefully [sic] he at least get an invite to the wedding,” she wrote, via MTO News. Wow! That is a backhanded congratulatory post if we’ve ever seen one! You can almost feel the heat coming off of those comments! Neither Cardi nor Offset has responded to the comment, but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has shared some pics of her insane 8-carat diamond engagement ring with her fandom!

“I get Upset OFF ,I turn Offset ON I told him the other day man we should sell that porn;)-MOTORSPORT [sic],” she captioned an adorable pic of herself and Offset sharing a kiss, clearing referencing her new hot track. “Hey babe I like the fact my ring got pink Diamonds around the Rock oooooo and of course it wouldn’t be you if it wasn’t shape like a raindrop.” Clearly she loves her new sparkler!

