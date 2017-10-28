National Chocolate Day 2017: Where To Get Free Sweets & More Deals

It’s National Chocolate Day, otherwise known as an excuse to pre-game for Halloween. Here’s where you can get the sweetest deals at your favorite places!

National Chocolate Day is today, Oct. 28, and we’re making sure you don’t miss any opportunities to indulge in the best vice of all. Below, you can find the best deals, freebies and places to celebrate the most important holiday.

Like to buy your chocolate online? Save more when you buy more at GODIVA (spend $75 and save 25%) in-stores nationwide and online! We love the new GODIVA Masterpieces and 12-piece Gold Discovery Collection.

noosa yoghurt is the perfect sweet treat! We’re obsessed with the Mexican Chocolate flavor, which features creamy yoghurt, chili and cinnamon mixed fair trade cocoa. You can get a coupon when you sign up for emails here.

Join the Friendly’s BFF Club and enjoy 25% off your next visit at Friendly’s and a free ice cream on your birthday! Or, at Baskin Robbins, you can get a free scoop of ice cream when you download the Baskin Robbins app (excludes waffle cones.)

This year, L.A. Burdick Chocolates is celebrating 17 years of their chocolate ghosts with a new flavor — pumpkin spice cider dark chocolate ganache! Chocolate Ghosts are handcrafted with pumpkin spice cider dark chocolate ganache and enrobed in white chocolate. The ganache is made with organic pumpkin, five different spices, and local fresh-pressed apple cider from Walpole, NH.

Grab 10 regular cookies for $10.99 at participating Great American Cookies locations through Nov. 15.

At Olive Garden, you can get a free appetizer or dessert when you join the e-Club and buy 2 adult entrees. Try the super chocolate-y Black Tie Mousse Cake!

You can also get 10% off bulk professional packages at Ghirardelli with coupon code BULKIO and a free cocoa sample with every order! Or, take 10% off at Hershey’s, too, with code HERSHEYSAVE during checkout. At Lindt, grab free cold-pack shipping on any order that’s $75 or more with code FREESHIP75.

Villanelle, a Greenwich Village newcomer in NYC, has just launched their fall menu. For National Chocolate Day, try the Roasted Gala Apple dessert, which is made with Caramel, Chocolate and Vanilla!

Winc, the fastest growing U.S. wine company, has put partnered with Compartés chocolate to celebrate the holiday. The 2015 Dime 100 Red Blend (Sonoma County), a Bordeaux-inspired blend of Malbec, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot, is a wine of bold depth and balance, much like the Compartés chocolate bars paired with it. The Liquid Gold bar features the purely decadent taste of dark chocolate by way of 75% cacao, while the Old Hollywood bar features 75% cacao gently dusted with smoked sea salt for an addictive mix of sweet and savory.

