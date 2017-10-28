Linkin Park Honors Chester Bennington With Emotional Tribute Concert Performance

‘Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor of Chester Bennington’ took place today, Oct. 27, and Linkin Park gave some heartbreaking performances in honor of their late bandmember and friend. Here’s what went down.

Linkin Park (Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn) performed tonight for the first time since Chester Bennington‘s suicide on July 20, and there was not a dry eye at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. “Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor of Chester Bennington” featured performances from Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Gavin Rossdale, Alanis Morissette, and more, but it was the band’s headlining performance that really brought the feels.

Not only did the band perform hits like “One Step Closer,” “Somewhere I Belong,” “Shadow of the Day,” “Crawling,” with the special guests, they also performed some on their own. Their rendition of “The Messenger” to open the show brought the crowd to its feet and ready to embrace the night as Mike sang Chester’s vocal parts. As clips of Chester’s fun times with the band played in between songs, the crowd laughed and cried while songs like “Numb” had the crowd taking on Chester’s parts accompanied by a spotlight on an empty mic stand. The band’s performance of “One More Light” was also heartbreakingly beautiful as the outside venue was filled with glowing lights from the crowd in memory of the loved honoree. Chester’s wife, Talinda Bennington, said some remarks about Chester and helping others fight depression in the later part of the show. See more photos of Chester here.

Mike even performed a somber new ballad called “Looking for an Answer,” causing the entire audience to get emotional as he sang the heartbreaking lyrics. He used every bit of strength to continue performing, while playing the piano. The historic concert event and the amazing artists that came out to support the One Light Fund, established in Chester’s name. You can learn more and make a donation to The One More Light Fund here.

