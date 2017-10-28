Travis Scott Loved Showing Off Kylie Jenner To Family In Houston: It Was A Big Party

Welcome to Clutch City, Kylie Jenner. Travis Scott finally got a chance to introduce his reportedly pregnant girlfriend to his entire family, and as we EXCLUSIVELY learned, this trip was a huge success!

Meet The Fockers? Nope – it was Meet The Scotts when Kylie Jenner, 20, rolled into Houston, as her reported baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, took Kylie to Clutch City. As the Life of Kylie star visited Houston, this was not just a chance for Travis to show his bae where he grew up. “The main point of the trip was for Kylie to get to know his family better,” a Kardashian family insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Travis, as it turns out, is really close to his family, and he wanted to give Kylie a chance to bond with them as well.

“She’s met his brother and sister before and his dad too but he’s got a big extended family, lots of cousins and aunties and uncles that she hasn’t met,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “They were all there at the house in Houston to meet her, [and] it was a big family party.” The source said that Travis always “loves showing Kylie off” to his family, and it seems like he had a chance to introduce her to the entire Scott clan.

In addition to this impromptu family reunion, Travis gave Kylie a tour of the town. “Travis took her all over town, showing her his favorite spots,” the insider said. “It was a nostalgic trip for him. They drove past his old high school and his old house. And she got to see some old photo albums.” Oh! Speaking of which, Kylie returned to California with more than just memories, as the insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Kylie got “some of his baby pictures that she’s going to frame and put up in her house.”

While visiting Travis’s old stomping grounds, they saw of the neighborhoods that were hit the hardest by Hurricane Harvey. “Seeing the destruction up close motivated them to both donate more money to help. They’re not trying to make a big deal about it and turn it into a PR thing, they just genuinely want to help,” the insider added.

With this Houston trip being a rousing success, is Kylie about to pick up some more frequent flyer miles? Travis is hoping that his alleged pregnant sweetheart will hit the road and join him for the last few dates on his tour, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. It seems that Travis missed Kylie the same way she misses him, and would love to see the rest of the country with her by his side.

Are you excited for Kylie and Travis’s baby, HollywoodLifers?