Khloe Kardashian Puts Pregnancy Boobs On Full Display After Rumors Swirl That She’s Expecting A Boy

Whoa! Khloe Kardashian gave onlookers a peek at her insane cleavage while stepping out in New York City as a new report claims she’s expecting a baby boy soon! Check her out!

Are you dying to know if Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her fella Tristan Thompson, 26, are really having a boy?! You are definitely not alone! Ever since the new reports surfaced regarding their alleged forthcoming baby’s sex, the feverish search for details has only been amplified! Of course, KoKo is mum on the details but she is giving fans a peek at her seemingly changing body! On Oct. 28, she was spotted strolling through Midtown New York flaunting her incredible assets! We can’t look away! Head here to see pics of Khloe’s hottest looks!

However, if you were hoping for a glimpse of her reported baby bump, sadly you’re gonna be disappointed! Khloe was careful to walk with her purse in front of her, making it impossible to see if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was looking any different! Guess, we’ll just have to wait until the next time she feels like letting us in on her development!

As diehard fans know, on Oct. 25, a report starting making the rounds that Khloe and Tristan’s first child is going to be a baby boy! According to Us Weekly, who claims to have “multiple sources” on the record, at least one of the upcoming Kardashian baby’s genders has been nailed down. The outlet is also reporting that the gorgeous reality star is “hungrier than ever” in recent days. But she is sticking with “smaller meals throughout the day” in an effort to eat as healthy as she can during these key months, despite the pregnancy cravings! Well, it is clearly working! She looks fantastic!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU hoping she’s got a boy on the way? Wish it was a girl? Let us know below!