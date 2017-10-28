Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin: Fears Of ‘Groupies’ Held Her Back From Commitment

Kendall Jenner is loving her romance with Blake Griffin, but her fears about his basketball fans caused hesitation when it came to a committed relationship, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Find out the details here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 28, are too cute for words, but it turns out that Blake’s basketball fans have held Kendall back from making a full commitment! “Blake had actually been pushing for a commitment way more than Kendall,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s crazy about her and wanted to put it on lock down before she took her next international modeling assignment and got paired up with some hunky male model or actor. Kendall wanted to take things a bit more slowly, because she wasn’t sure she could deal with all the basketball groupies and she didn’t want Blake to feel like she was pushing him for a commitment. Her patience paid off and they are super loved up!” Aw! That’s something we like to hear! See some cute pics of Kendall and Blake here!

Kendall and Blake haven’t confirmed their romance, but they have been seen out and about on several occasions and look very happy. Although there have been reports that Kendall is an L.A. Lakers fan, which goes against Blake’s team of the L.A. Clippers, Kendall seems to definitely enjoy being supportive of her athletic beau and has even been there to root him on during games when the two teams played against each other. Now, that’s some sweet dedication!

Before Blake, Kendall was seen dating other talented hunks like Harry Styles, 23, and A$AP Rocky, 29. With her busy modeling career and personal life, we bet Kendall’s having the time of her life just as any young and successful woman should be!

