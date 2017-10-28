‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Marries Actress Chrishell Stause

TV hunk Justin Hartley and his longtime girlfriend Chrishell Stause just got hitched! Here’s all the details on their picturesque nuptials!

Another Hollywood hunk is off the market! On Saturday, Oct. 28 This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, 40, exchanged vows with his gorgeous girlfriend and fellow thespian Chrishell Stause, 36, according to People! The two lovebirds exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony surrounded by family and friends. “They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!” Chrishell told the mag. Take a peek at all the handsome leading men from This Is Us right here!

Devoted fans know that Justin is appearing in the upcoming comedy Bad Moms Christmas alongside stars Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn! And, if the trailer is any indication, fans are going to be seeing a whole lot of Justin in the film! In the NSFW trailer alone his naked bum makes an appearance! The racy scene happens when Kathryn’s’s character gives Carla gives Justin’s character a butt wax!

“I can pull my butt crack open for you if you want,” Justin’s character says to her while lying with his legs spread and up in the air. “I don’t think anyone has ever asked if they can hold their butt crack open for me before,” she replies. His answer? “I’ll hold my butt crack open for you anytime you want, Carla.” OMG! Cannot wait for this movie! Congrats, you two!

Next to @chrishell7 having a little fun with the glambot yesterday at #emmys2017 Congrats to all the winners! Thanks to @anitapatrickson for the styling. @maisonvalentino @montblanc_us @csiriano A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

