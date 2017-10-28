Mia Khalifa Shut Down After Messaging NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster — ‘Hell Nah, I’m Not Stupid’

Oh snap! Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster just shut down Mia Khalifa’s flirty tweet in the best way possible! Check out what he said right here!

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa, 24, has built a pretty formidable reputation for sharing entertainers and pro athlete’s DMs when they decided to reach out to her! But for once, someone has seen her game coming a mile away and decided to hit the brakes! On Oct. 24, Mia tweeted at Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, 20, with this flirty message: “You’re my new favorite follow on Twitter.” But JuJu wasn’t taking the bait! He wrote back, “Oh hell nah, I’m not falling for this lol. I’m young not stupid,” along with some happy tears emojis! Shut down!

Not long after, JuJu shared a meme of himself running in a game in which he bounds over an opposing player with Mia’s face superimposed on them! Wow! “This one too good ya’ll too crazy,” he captioned the clip. It looks like a whole lot of JuJu’s fans believe he made the right choice by not playing into Mia’s hands! Head here to check out loads of hot Mia pics!

As we previously reported, the gorgeous sports pundit got in hot water when she sent another flirtatious message to another pro athlete recently. That time it was Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, 29! “Sup? @StephenCurry30,” she captioned a cute pic of her feet by a roaring fire. Steph, who is a happily married man, didn’t respond. But Mia landed in a world of hurt from fans who found her blatantly saucy message super inappropriate. And the backlash was fast and furious! Based on JuJu’s response, it looks like these athletes are finally onto her! Until the next time Mia puts a pro baller’s messages on blast!

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid 😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

This one too good y’all too crazy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zWcLmB4vHs — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

