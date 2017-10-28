‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Marries Chris Buckner — Pics From Romantic Ceremony

Congratulations are in order! ‘Jersey Shore’ star Deena Cortese tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Chris Buckner on Oct. 28, during a romantic ceremony in her home town. See heartwarming pics from their nuptials and try not to cry!

Deena Cortese, 30, is officially a married woman! The Jersey Shore star grew up in front of our very eyes and today, Oct. 28, she walked down the aisle with the love of her life, Chris Buckner. Friends and family attended the romantic ceremony held at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey. Of course, her co-stars JWoww and Snooki also showed up for the momentous occasion. Deena looked absolutely stunning on her big day, wearing a breathtaking white gown while exchanging her vows. The reality star’s father tragically passed away in 2016, but she made sure to honor his memory on her wedding day, by cutting a piece of his shirt and sewing it on her dress next to her heart. See pics of the lovebirds, here.

“Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically… I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the isle,” Deena shared about her dad, showing her keepsake with the inscribed message: “I used to be his Angel now he’s mine.” The reality star is already looking forward to a bright future with her new husband and she gushed about Chris before their nuptials. “Today’s the dayyyyyy!!!!! Today I Marry the man of my dreams! 6 yrs ago I met the love of my life,” she wrote. “I love you Christopher I can’t wait to marry you today!!!!” Chris even spoiled her with a beautiful bouquet of red and white roses, along with a sweet card. “For the love of my life! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together,” it read.

Deena and Chris became engaged in Nov. 2016 while on vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico and they’re still head over heels about each other! “I can’t,” she captioned the new pic of her flowers with crying emojis. “This is the perfect day I love you so much baby .. you know how to put the biggest smile on my face…the flowers are beautiful…just a couple hours until we say I Do.” Deena became a fan-favorite while appearing on season 3 of Jersey Shore and she’s continued to keep her followers smiling with her amazing love story. She previously shared a snap of her engagement ring, alongside the adorable caption, “I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher.”

@deenanicolemtv Wedding !! 🕺🎉 @djpaulyd @vinnyguadagnino @snooki A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

I can’t 😭😭 this is the perfect day ❤️ I love you so much baby .. you know how to put the biggest smile on my face .. the flowers are beautiful .. just a couple hours until we say I Do 🤵🏻👰🏻 #justacoupleofbucks A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

#justacoupleofbucks wedding… Roger rocking a nice black eye 😂😂😂 bubby head butted him good last night A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

