Colton Haynes’ Wedding: Kris Jenner Officiates & More Gorgeous Photos

Colton Haynes had THE wedding of the fall, with Kris Jenner officiating his marriage to Jeff Leatham. The actor and his new hubby had stars like Sofia Vergara, Billie Lourd and more to help them celebrate and we’ve got the pics.

Where was our invite? The most star-studded wedding of autumn 2017 went down on Oct. 27, as American Horror Story star Colton Haynes, 29, officially tied the knot with Four Seasons hotels artistic director Jeff Leatham, 46, surrounded by celebrity pals. They had the ultimate officiant, as none other than Kris Jenner, 61, presided over the ceremony, declaring them husband and husband. Come ON! How do you top that? The reality TV matriarch and Jeff are close friends as he does the epic Christmas decorations at her Calabasas mansion every year. KJ wasn’t the only famous face there, as plenty of celebs headed out to Palm Springs to watch the guys tie the knot in a sunset ceremony attended by 120 guests.

The theme of the wedding included a black and white dress code with a cocktail hour before the ceremony took place. AHS actress and cast-mate Leslie Grossman, 46, posted a Snapchat pic showing the two men dressed in white tuxes standing across from each other while Kris dressed in a black gown stood in between them. She had on her reading glasses and was holding a sheet of paper so it was clearly during the nuptials. The star later included a selfie with fellow guest and Ryan Murphy favorite, Billie Lourd. who looked stunning. She also shared an Instagram pic alongside RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna, ho slayed in a drop-dead sexy black strappy gown. See more pics from Colton’s wedding, here.

Sofia Vergara, 45, and her hubby Joe Mangianello, 40, were on hand to help party the night away following the ceremony, as a dance bash went down. The Modern Family stunner looked incredible in a sexy sequined black bodice top and flowing black skirt, while her man was dapper as always in a crisp black suit and tie. Her TV son-in-law Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 42, was also on hand for the event and she showed of a cute video of the pair doing some cute dance moves, totally having a blast. Sofia is ALWAYS the life of the party wherever she goes so no doubt she’s leading guests in all kinds of celebratory shimmying as the night goes on.

