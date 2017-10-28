‘AHS’ Star Colton Haynes Marries BF Jeff Latham & Kris Jenner Officiates Their Epic Wedding

Talk about a crazy party! ‘AHS’ star Colton Haynes got married to his handsome boyfriend Jeff Latham in a star-studded celebration led by Kris Jenner! We have the wild details here!

Congratulations are in order for Colton Haynes, 29, and Jeff Leatham, 46! The longtime loves said their “I dos” in front of 120 of their closest friends and family on October 27 at a Palm Springs hotel! Their engagement was all sorts of amazing, so it’s no surprise that their wedding was just as awesome. The American Horror Story: Cult and Teen Wolf star married the Four Seasons artistic director in a blowout bash planned by Jeff himself! Of course, they had one of their nearest and dearest do the honors of making them man and man: Kris Jenner!

She was far from the only celebrity who came out to celebrate Colton and Jeff’s love at the black-tie wedding. Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara, and her husband, Joe Manganiello, showed out to dance the night away (see their adorable video below!). Others in attendance included Melanie Griffith, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson! After the wedding, the whole troupe devoured cocktails and boogied with the newlyweds at an all-night dance party. Jealous!

“If you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding,” Jeff told PEOPLE about his epic vision for his marriage to Colton. “But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.” Aww, how sweet is that?

#weddingweekend @jeffleatham 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @justinmikita @jessetyler A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

