Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & 12 More Of The Cutest Engagements Of 2017

It’s the year for adorable celebrity engagements, apparently! So many stars got engaged this year so far, and we’re looking back at some of the cutest proposals of them all.

Even though we knew Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship was super serious, most fans were NOT expecting the pair’s engagement announcement on Oct. 15! The stars took to Instagram to make their big announcement, sharing a photo of the stunning ring Joe gave to his girl after just one year of dating. They didn’t go into detail about how the proposal went down, but they received hundreds of congratulatory messages from family, celebrities and fans alike. These two weren’t the only stars to take this big step in their relationship this year, though!

Just last week, John Stamos popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Caitlin McHugh, in a sweet Disneyland proposal. Sure, we’d still all love to see John settle down with his TV wife Lori Louglin, but her sweet message after his engagement announcement will have to do! There were also two big proposals in Bachelor nation this year — Rachel Lindsay got a ring from Bryan Abasolo on the season finale of The Bachelorette, and Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan at the reunion show taping of Bachelor in Paradise. Nick Viall also asked Vanessa Grimaldi to marry him on The Bachelor, but after just a few months, their relationship already ended. And how about John Cena’s AMAZING proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania?! It was TOO cute!

