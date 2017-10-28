Amal Clooney, Cindy Crawford & More Dazzle At Casamigos Halloween Party

Franken-tastic! The A-list celebs dressed to impress for the Casamigos Halloween bash on Oct. 27, rocking some of the fiercest costumes to date! Trick or treat your eyes to the best transformations, including Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and more!

That’s how you get in the spirit! Several of the biggest celebs went the extra mile while making an appearance at the Tequila Casamigos Annual Halloween Bash on Oct. 27, by rocking some epic costumes for the occasion. Amal Clooney, 39, and Cindy Crawford, 51, had total disco fever while donning 70’s inspired looks at the highly anticipated event. Rocking a glittery strapless jumpsuit, Amal’s post-baby body was on fleek, and we can’t get enough of her teased and voluminous ‘do. Cindy also brought her A-game, rocking a two-toned lavender and floral dress with a white fur boa, completing her look with bright makeup and tight pin curls! Kaia Gerber, 16, also looked so fierce in her silver chained top, skirt and platforms. See all of the celebrity costumes at the star-studded bash, here!

It’s only a few days from the spookiest holiday of the year, yet the celebs didn’t skip a beat while hitting up the hottest star-studded party. Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, dropped jaws in her sizzling costume, opting for a dancing queen-inspired look which showed off her washboard abs. The Victoria’s Secret stunner wowed in her dark brown wig, flared pants and cross-over top. As expected, Kim Kardashian, 37, slayed in her Cher costume, posing for several pics alongside her BFF Jonathan Cheban, who dressed like Sonny. The reality star has always been a fan of the music icon and she paid homage in the best way ever, showing off her six-pack in a golden two-piece!

Tell me about it, stud! Joanna Krupa, 38, majorly channeled Sandy while dressing up as the iconic Grease character, wearing her signature skin-tight pants, black crop top and red pumps. The Real Housewives of Miami bombshell nailed it to the fullest, especially while walking around with a cigarette in hand. Eiza Gonzalez, 27, also brought the heat while dressing up like Jasmine, wearing matching teal crop top and bottoms with a chic bejeweled headband. Hilary Duff, 30, rocked a black and white bodysuit and fishnets for her sexy pilgrim outfit and Seth MacFarlane, 44, definitely slayed the game by dressing as Wampa from The Empire Strikes Back!

