Carmelo Anthony Shares Scary Pic Of Damaged Team Jet After ‘Rough Flight’ — Is He OK?

Eek! Oklahoma City Thunder player, Carmelo Anthony, 33, and his NBA teammates posted photos of the shockingly smashed nose of a small private Delta plane they were on while flying from Minnesota to Chicago after a game against the Timberwolves on Oct. 28 and now they want answers as to how it was damaged during their flight. The 757-200 appears to show its front largely impacted but the team didn’t notice the damage until after they landed at Chicago O’Hare Airport at around 1:30am. Carmelo, who is the husband of television personality, La La, 38, labeled his photo of the plane with the caption, “What possibly could we have hit in the sky at this time of night?” Some of his other teammates jokingly suggested that they hit “Superman” in their posts while others suggested that a bird may have caused the massive dent. See photos of Carmelo in less scarier times here!

After the incident, Delta quickly confirmed that everyone was safe after the flight and the damage was most likely caused by a bird striking the nose of the aircraft mid-flight, according to Dailymail.. “The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, landed safely without incident; customers have since deplaned and maintenance teams are evaluating. Safety is Delta’s top priority,” a Delta spokesman said.

Although rare, this isn’t the first time birds caused damage to a plane. Perhaps one of the most well known stories of birds causing an issue with a flight is the story of U.S. Airways Flight 1549, in which Captain Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger had to make an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River after the plane his a flock of geese. We’re glad Carmelo and his teammates are safe and sound!

