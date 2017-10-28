Cardi B’s 8-Carat Engagement Ring: See The Massive Sparkler Offset Gave His New Fiancée

Check out that rock! When Offset proposed to Cardi B, he brought a huge diamond ring to seal the deal. As she admires her new jewelry, Cardi has to pinch herself to make sure she’s not ‘dreaming.’ Aww.

“I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream,” Cardi B, 25, wrote on Oct. 28, uploading a video of her MASSIVE diamond ring to Instagram. At every angle, this new engagement bling sparkled like the brightest start in the sky, and it looked best when around Cardi’s finger. She certainly felt that way, as she had a huge smile on her face while waving the ring around. “ Thank you God for all these blessings. Thank you babe [Offset, 25]. God really sent you to me”

The way Offset proposed was indeed quite divine. Cardi’s rapper love popped up in the middle of her Oct. 27 concert in Philadelphia. It seems the “City of Brotherly Love” was the right spot for Offset to get down on one knee and ask Cardi to make him the happiest man in the world. Obviously, she said yes, and her reaction in front of thousands of screaming fans was incredible. Seriously, she loses it when she sees Offset take a knee and it was very romantic.

Cardi B had some idea that her boy was about to pop the question, as a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Offset was giving “a lot of hints…he [was] going to put a ring on it for her birthday.” Well, Cardi B’s special day – Oct. 11 – came and went, but Offset made sure to propose before the month was over. Maybe he needed some extra time to get the ring right? After all, it’s one massive hunk of jewelry.

Perhaps this proposal will get fans thinking more about Cardi’s wedding day than what she and Offset will do on their wedding night. Their love life was on fans’ minds after Migos dropped their new song, “Motor Sport.” The track, which features both Cardi and Nicki Minaj, 34, hinted that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper may have something in common with Kim Kardashian, 37. “I get upset off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day man we should sell that porn.” Huh. A Cardi B/Offset sextape? Well, if they do sell it, the money would probably finance their wedding – and then some!

What do you think about Cardi’s ring, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy that these two are getting married?