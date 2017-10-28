Azealia Banks Mocks Cardi B After Hearing Collab With Migos & Nicki Minaj: She’s A ‘Crumb’

Azealia Banks’s war with Cardi B continues! After hearing Cardi’s verse on Migos’ new track, Azealia seemed to shade her rival’s intelligence by suggesting the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper was dissed and didn’t even know it!

Now, while Azealia Banks, 26, didn’t call out Cardi B, 25, by name, her vague Instagram comment seems to be about Cardi’s appearance on “Motor Sport,” the new single from Migos. Both Cardi and Nicki Minaj, 34, are featured artists on the new track, and Azealia seemed less than impressed with what she heard. “Wow so, you’re featuring on a song in which you’re simultaneously getting dissed…” she posted on Oct. 27, per The Shade Room. “Damn, shorty really is a crumb.”

First off: “crumb?” Okay. Second, Azealia is not the only fan that has gone digging through the lyrics of this latest song. Azealia must have thought Nicki was shading Cardi with the line, “It’s a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi / Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty,” according to Hot New Hip-Hop. Some fans supposedly thought Nicki was throwing shade at Cardi, but the line is pretty vague. There’s also the line, “My crown won’t fit on your bum ass lace fronts,” though many have suggested this line is about Nicki’s nemesis Remy Ma, 37.

Is the alleged “crumb” really Nicki? People thought that Cardi was coming for Ms. Minaj with the line, “Same hoes that was sendin’ shots/ They reachin’ out like their back itchin.’” Though, in the very next line, she seems to squash and rumored feuds. “Why would I hop in some beef (why?) / When I could just hop in a Porsche? / You heard she gon’ do what from who? / That’s not a reliable source, no.” Both Nicki and Cardi have denounced this rumored “beef,” according to Genius, so the question is: what is Azealia talking about?

Cardi’s “sending shots / reaching out” line could possibly be about Ms. Banks, because after Azealia trashed Cardi as a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj,” Cardi shared video of Azealia dancing along to “Bodak Yellow” (you know, Cardi’s massive hit) in the club. Plus, Azealia just publicly squashed her beef with Nicki, sharing a tearful message where she admitted that she thinks Nicki is “really brilliant.” Is Azealia resurrecting that dead feud with Nicki? Is she saying both are “crumbs?”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Azealia is just throwing shade at everyone?