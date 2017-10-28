Ashley Graham Cradles Her Boobs While Showering In Tiny Bikini — Watch Sexy Clip

So hot! Ashley Graham just shared a video from a sizzling outdoor shower shoot! Take a peek at the steamy footage!

Just can’t enough of Ashley Graham‘s sexy pics?! Neither can we! The gorgeous cover girl always seems to know exactly how to get our attention and we love her for it! Now, the 29-year-old stunner is putting her curves on display in a new video! In the recently posted clip, Ashley strikes some poses under an outdoor shower at some scenic locale, giving fans an amazing behind-the-scenes look at how her spreads are made!

Although the video is brief, it’s pretty unforgettable! Ashley runs her hands along her figure, cradling her boob along the way! Love it! “Never not working,” she captioned footage. The photo shoot was for Swimwuits For All, a brand that specializes in creating bathing suits for women of all shapes and sizes. Head here to check out tons more pics of Ashley!

Ashley recently revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what her fans most often ask her about and the answer might surprise you! “I have used social media as a way to connect with my fans to really know what they want me to talk about,” she said. “And what they want to talk to me about is cellulite and back fat. That is why I post stuff like, ‘Today they are calling me brave because I posted a photo of my cellulite!’ The majority of women have cellulite and I am not going to hide behind Photoshop or retouching.” she continued. “So if the paparazzi gets my cellulite on my big ass, so be it and I will post it.” Yet another reason to love this girl!

Never not working @swimsuitsforall #agdirty30 @mrjustinervin📸 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

