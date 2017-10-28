News

Ariel Winter Shows Off Bare Booty In Skeleton Costume As She Cozies Up To BF Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter showed off her curvy figure in a sexy skeleton costume with fishnet tights while attending a Halloween party on Oct. 27 with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Check out her eyecatching look here!

Look at her! Ariel Winter, 19, flaunted her naked booty in a super hot skeleton costume on Oct. 27 as she attended a Halloween party in Beverly Hills with boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 30. The duo opted for a matching ensemble with impressive skull face paint as they cozied up to each other looking more in love than ever. Ariel wore sexy fishnet leggings with her black bodysuit and knee-high boots, proving she knows how to show off what she’s got! Levi went with a ripped up black shirt and jeans. See more sexy pics of Ariel here!

Ariel and Levi recently moved in together so it’s no surprise that the couple looked inseparable while out and about. Depending on the occasion, they also love to wear matching outfits, like at a football game,  whenever they can in true couple fashion. Although there’s been some criticism about the romance because of their 11 year age difference, both Ariel and Levi have never looked happier. Whether they are on the red carpet for a public event or taking a casual stroll to the grocery store, they are content in each other’s company.

Ariel has made headlines for dressing in clothing that shows off a lot of skin, but the Modern Family actress has commented more than once that she’s proud of her look and doesn’t care about what other people think. Her participation in the braless trend is further proof that the talented star is comfortable with her body and ready to strut her stuff whenever the opportunity arises.

