Ariel Winter Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sexy Celeb Slayed The Ghoulish Costume?

Bow down to the Queens Of Halloween! Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter have yet another thing in common — their spooky costumes! Which sexy starlet slayed the skeleton look the hardest?

Spooky has never looked so sexy. With Halloween just around the corner, celebrities are gearing up to hit the town on Oct. 31 in their finest costumes. But since this holiday lands on a Tuesday this year, some young starlets are celebrating a little early. Ariel Winter, 19, unveiled her skeleton costume earlier this week, stepping out in LA with boyfriend Levi Meaden who sweetly matched the Modern Family actress’ boney look. The couple looked so cute and in love walking around hand-in-hand! There’s no doubt that Ariel look so freakin’ hot in her painted thong leotard, but is she any match for Kylie Jenner, 20?

Last year, in 2016, the Life Of Kylie reality star impressed all of us with her skeleton costume. Boyfriend-at-the-time Tyga also painted his face (or maybe it was a mask?) black and white with larger-than-life teeth. The former couple rocked all-black outfits to an undisclosed Halloween party, which was only described as a “dead dinner” with friends and family on social media. For the occasion, Kylie dazzled in a floor-length gown with sheer cutouts on her arms and thighs. Older sister Kendall Jenner also dressed up that night as a sexy goth girl.

OK, so now we have to ask ourselves, which drop-dead gorgeous celeb slayed the skeleton look the hardest? Ariel and Kylie are often compared to one another — and not just on Halloween! In fact, Ariel has been accused of copying the makeup maven’s style on more than one occasion. Kylie actually went through a period of being super “annoyed” at the television star, but isn’t imitation the sincerest form of flattery?

HollywoodLifers, which sexy star killed the skeleton look — Ariel or Kylie?