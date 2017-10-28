Anna Faris Revealed She Wanted 2nd Child With Chris Pratt Prior To Split In Unedited Memoir

Not all stories have a happy ending, and Anna Faris’s memoir reportedly underwent some edits as she and Chris Pratt broke up. The ‘Mom’ star axed parts of her book that said the two planned to have another child!

As if the release of Anna Faris’s book couldn’t get any awkward. In an uncorrected advance proof of Unqualified, obtained by Page Six, Anna, 40, dedicated a chapter about how she and Chris Pratt, 38, were making their relationship work long-distance while they’re filming their separate projects. Those pages have disappeared from the final version of the memoir, and Anna axed a reported passage about how she and Chris planned to have a second child. Ana reportedly said in the preview copy that she felt no pressure to have another baby right away – as she and Chris have a 5-year-old son named Jack Pratt – but she was also considering freezing her eggs for the future.

That future radically changed when Anna and Chris announced their separation on Aug. 6. Supposedly, Anna’s uncorrected advance copy of her memoir also included details how she and Chris made sure to talk daily and how they had plans to one day move back to Washington and live a low-key lifestyle out of the spotlight. Anna had written the book while Chris was on the Passengers press tour. It seems sometime in between then and August 2017, plans changed.

Anna also made a few changes to her book – changing present-tense moments with Chris to past tense, while leaving out paragraphs that focused on her now ex. Chris also did some editing, as he wrote the book’s forward (awkward!). With early reports claiming that fame and competition drove them apart, Chris seemed to downplay these rumors. “We’re both well-known actors, and it’s worth mentioning — fame can be a pain in the butt,” he added to his forward. “But we’re thick-skinned. And despite what it may seem, we’ll be just fine regardless of what you think of us. She’s been in the spotlight longer than me yet continues to be the voice of reason in uncomfortable situations regarding our lack of anonymity.”

Anna also happens to be the first to find love, post-breakup. She and Overboard cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, have struck up a romance while filming. “Something just clicked with Michael,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, noting that this fling is not “serious,” but they’re “definitely more than just friends.” Perhaps Anna will talk about this in her next book?

What do you think about Anna removing passages from her memoir about having a second kid with Chris, HollywoodLifers? Doesn’t that just break your heart?