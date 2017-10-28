Anna Faris Gazes Into New BF Michael Barrett’s Eyes While Sipping Wine During Intimate Date

Anna Faris looked smitten on a PDA-filled romantic lunch date with her new boyfriend Michael Barrett in Seattle on Oct. 27. See the pics of the sweet couple here!

Anna Faris, 40, is slowly but surely becoming more public with her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett, 47, after they were seen on a sweet and romantic lunch date on Oct. 27 at the Cutters Crabhouse in Seattle. CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE! The pair gazed into each other’s eyes while holding hands and sipping on wine at the restaurant. There were even reports of some kissing going on as well. All eyes have been on the couple since news of their relationship became public and it looks like they’re not letting any criticism or controversy get in the way of enjoying each other’s company.

The duo met on the set of the upcoming film, Overboard. Anna acted in the film and her new beau worked as a cinematographer. They were first seen spending time together last month in and around Pacific Palisades not too long after Anna announced her split with husband of eight years, Chris Pratt, 38, in Aug. The former couple have a son, Jack, 5, together and continue to co-parent him in the midst of their separation. Check out some pics from Anna and Chris’s relationship here.

Anna recently released her book, Unqualified in which she shares some insight on how she got to where she is today and also gives dating advice. In addition to her book, Anna runs a successful dating advice podcast similarly called Anna Faris is Unqualified. The show has had many talented celebrity guests, including Alanis Morissette, Eva Longoria, and Lance Bass. It looks like the blonde beauty’s life, both personally and professionally, is only looking up from here.

