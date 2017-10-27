Zendaya, La La Anthony, Emmy Rossum & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From fringe to sequins to bright colors, there was a little bit of everything this week in terms of fashion. See pics of our favorite looks by clicking below!

Zendaya really killed it this week in a Schiaparelli dress and Casadei heels at the InStyle Awards on Oct. 23. Westworld star Angela Sarafyan also looked gorgeous wearing a plunging black Georges Chakra dress at the event. Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez had a Disney Channel reunion there and both of them looked amazing, as well! It was definitely a night of fabulous fashion, to be sure. At the Latin American Music Awards on Oct. 26, Camila Cabello showed off the most perfect performance outfit ever — a white jumpsuit with fringe all over! It looked amazing as she danced around!

Emmy Rossum wore a stunning yellow dress (she told me: “I look like a bumble bee!”) to a Burt’s Bees event I attended in New York City. There, the brand launched a huge collection of makeup — all the essentials! They now have foundation, powder, blush, lip gloss — everything you need for a gorgeous face! Dianna Agron wore green sequin Prada gown to a screening of Novitiate in New York on October 26 — she looked like a goddess!

La La Anthony looked stunning in black velvet Johanna Ortiz dress at the The Fashion Group International ‘Night of Stars’ gala on Oct. 26. Velvet is so hot right now! You can buy a TON of velvet stuff at a great price point at T.J. Maxx! They have all the trends! La La also wore a sequin ball gown at Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball on Oct. 23. Gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think was best dressed this week? Do you think Zendaya wins the title?