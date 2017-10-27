Olivia Colman: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Replacing Claire Foy In ‘The Crown’

Sadly, ‘The Crown’ is saying goodbye to Claire Foy and replacing her with Olivia Colman for the third and fourth seasons of the series. Here’s what you need to know about the new Queen Elizabeth II!

1.) Olivia Colman, 43, is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II starting at the age of 37. In the past, The Crown star, Claire Foy, has been very open about the fact that she knew eventually she would have to be re-cast. Claire has portrayed the Queen in the early years of her life, and now it’s time to pass the crown (pun intended) on. We’ll first see Olivia in the role when the third season premieres in 2019.

2.) Olivia is no newcomer to the screen. She’s a highly decorated actress, with over two dozen award nominations in the past decade alone. In 2017, Olivia took home a Golden Globe, a Satellite Award and a Gracie Award for her supporting role in The Night Manager. She’s also won four awards for her role in Broadchurch, including a British Academy Television Award.

3.) She has been very open about her postpartum depression. In a 2013 interview, Olivia shared that she suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child. She is now the mother of three children, having welcomed her third in August 2015.

4.) Olivia not only believes in love at first sight, she’s experienced it. The moment she met her husband, Ed Sinclair, she knew he was the one for her. “That’s the bloke I’m going to marry,” Claire has said she thought immediately upon meeting her future husband for the first time. They later wed in August 2001. So sweet!

5.) You’ll see her on the big screen in 2017. Olivia is one of the stars of Murder on the Orient Express, which is a remake of the 1974 classic. She joins a star-studded cast, including Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad and more notable names.

