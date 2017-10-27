John Gotti III: 5 Things To Know About The MMA Fighter & Grandson Of Mobster John Gotti

John Gotti III will be making his professional MMA debut on Oct. 27 at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI. Before he enters the ring, here’s everything you need to know about him.

He may be new, but he’s already got quite the reputation! John Gotti III is about to make his debut as a professional mixed martial artist and we have all the deets about the grandson of a notorious mobster. The New York-based fighter, who has been competing at the amateur level for three years, will enter the ring as a pro for the first time on Oct. 27 at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI. Based on his family history (and rigorous training schedule), we think he’s going to put up quite an impressive fight! Here are 5 things you need to know about him:

1. He’s the grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti. “There’s no getting around it. Throughout my career, the name is always going to be attached to me,” Gotti told Bleacher Report in an interview. He’ll be entering the ring on what would have been his grandfather’s 77th birthday. “Dapper Don” died in prison in 2002.

2. He wants to put his family name “in a positive spotlight.” John knows his name carries a certain connotation, and he’s making it his mission to make it a better one. “My father and my grandfather, they’re a part of me. But this is a different avenue that I’m taking,” he told Bleacher Report. “Nobody in my family ever pursued sports to this degree or became a professional athlete. They never went down that road, so this is a whole different road I’m going down. It’s not like my name is Frank like my brother. I share the name ‘John Gotti.’ I want to put it in a positive spotlight and show people that I’m a hard-working kid and I’m dedicated to this game.”

3. He takes his career very seriously. John’s first mixed martial arts match will be against Johnny “The Wild Child” Adams at the 3,500-seat Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI on Oct. 27. In preparation for turning pro, the fighter has stuck to rigid training schedules and plotted out every aspect of his career. When he started training, he weighed in at 250 pounds, but he’s now a lean 170 for his first match.

4. His father introduced him to the sport. When his dad, John Gotti Jr., finished his stint in prison and returned home he exposed John to MMA. The pair allegedly spent time together watching a Randy Couture vs. Chuck Liddell UFC fight.

5. He doesn’t like going out or drinking. “He’s not a partier. He’s not a drinker. He doesn’t do anything like that,” Nic Canobbio, who’s promoted Gotti’s amateur fights with Triton, told Bleacher Report. “He wants to be a great professional fighter, and he’s going to do what it takes to reach his ultimate goal.”

HollywoodLifers, are you interested to see how John will make his family name his own? Let us know!