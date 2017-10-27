When Is Daylight Savings Time & Do The Clocks Go Forward Or Backward?

Tick tock…it’s almost time for Americans to get thrown out of whack again by Daylight Savings. But don’t panic; we have all the info necessary about when you need to change your clocks, and more!

You know the drill: spring forward, fall back! Unfortunately for us, we’re at the “fall back” part of the year. Daylight Savings Time ends officially on November 5, dashing an hour from our day and making it utterly painful to wake up the morning. This is how it’s going down: on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00am, clocks are turned backward one hour to 1:00am local standard time. UGH! This means that sunset and sunrise will be one hour earlier than the day before, and will remain that way until March 2018. What a pity.

Luckily, at this point in time most people have phones and computers that regulate the time by themselves. There’s no need to fret about waking up an hour too late if you rely upon such devices. For those who still go analog with their gadgets, it’s important to wake up at 2:00am to deal with DST. None of this applies to the lucky people who like in Arizona and Hawaii, though. The two states actually don’t observe DST, and will carry on as usual, as they do the rest of the year. Gee, must be nice!

So, why do we even bother with DST? The time shift is commonly, wrongly attributed to Benjamin Franklin, but the modern concept was actually invented by New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson and British builder William Willett in 1895 as a way to make better use of natural daylight. Read: get more work done during the summer. Only a small group of countries in the world — less than 40% — subscribe to using DST. Too bad the United States is one of them!

